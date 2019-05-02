Himalayan salt lamps, essential oils and more: 11 gifts that will help Mom feel good every day

Story highlights Moms are some of the hardest working people in the world

We've compiled 11 gifts for mom that can make her feel good every day

Moms are some of the hardest working people in the world. They take care of us when we're sick, are always available to talk after a tough day and — for me at least — is the person I know is in my corner no matter what. So when I think of treating my mom on Mother's Day, I don't necessarily think of a wild getaway. I think of a gift that will help her relax and take it easy. One that's a little luxurious, maybe something she wouldn't necessarily need, but that she would absolutely love to receive as a gift.

That's why we've compiled 11 gifts for mom that will make her feel good every day. From super soft pajamas to a rose-infused skincare routine, these are products that will help your mom add self care into her daily routine. Some are more affordable, and some are more luxurious. But whatever you decide, all of these options will let your mom know that she deserves a chance to unwind and relax this Mother's Day.

1. This lamp made of natural salt crystals from the Himalayan mountains that works to purify the air around it ($23.99; wayfair.com)

2. A hand crafted ceramic diffuser made from the highest quality porcelain ($110.20; amazon.com)

3. Add on a set of 18 therapeutic grade essential oils ($34.99; amazon.com)

4. This classic, yet luxurious, pajama set that makes it easier than ever to look forward to bedtime ($55; nordstrom.com)

5. A rose-infused skincare routine that includes a toner, face cream, face mask and lip balm ($64; sephora.com)

6. A super soft, faux fur throw that's equal parts stylish and cozy ($33.99; wayfair.com)

7. This six-piece sampling of NEST candles ($44; nordstrom.com)

8. Plush, cozy slippers that'll remind her to relax ($72; nordstrom.com)

9. A set of handmade bath bombs ($16.95; amazon.com)

10. A monthly subscription box of handpicked Korean sheet masks (starts at $6.23; amazon.com)

11. A foot massage machine she can use every day ($105.99; amazon.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.