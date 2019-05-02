50 incredible gifts for mom at every price point

No two moms are the same, which means it can be tough to figure out exactly what type of gift your mom might be looking forward to this Mother's Day.

We've covered a range of different types of gifts, from Mother's Day gifts that are so great you'll want your own to nostalgic, retro Mother's Day gifts. But if the special women in your life doesn't exactly fit into a specific mold, our roundup of 50 Mother's Day gifts below has it all.

From fashion and beauty to kitchenware and home decor, there's something for every type of mom in this roundup -- and at every price point. Whether your mom prefers a thoughtful, simple gift or a luxurious one, know that there are plenty of gifting options out there. So scroll through and find one that speaks to you.

Note: The prices below reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.