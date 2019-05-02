50 incredible gifts for mom at every price point
No two moms are the same, which means it can be tough to figure out exactly what type of gift your mom might be looking forward to this Mother's Day.
We've covered a range of different types of gifts, from Mother's Day gifts that are so great you'll want your own to nostalgic, retro Mother's Day gifts. But if the special women in your life doesn't exactly fit into a specific mold, our roundup of 50 Mother's Day gifts below has it all.
From fashion and beauty to kitchenware and home decor, there's something for every type of mom in this roundup -- and at every price point. Whether your mom prefers a thoughtful, simple gift or a luxurious one, know that there are plenty of gifting options out there. So scroll through and find one that speaks to you.
Note: The prices below reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.
$25 and under:
Heart-Shaped Serving Spoon ($20; uncommongoods.com)
"The Mini Bar: 100 Essential Cocktail Recipes" ($13.39; amazon.com)
"Letters to My Mom" ($16; uncommongoods.com)
Essential Oil Diffuser and Humidifier ($15.89; amazon.com)
https://amzn.to/2J8mYTMDinosaur Tea Infuser Set of 2 ($12.95; amazon.com)
"Woman Card" Playing Deck ($20; uncommongoods.com)
"About Mom Fill in the Love" Book ($10; emilymcdowell.com
Sloth Hanging Planter ($18; urbanoutfitters.com)
Bath Bomb Gift ($13.95; amazon.com)
Mini Waffle Maker ($18; urbanoutfitters.com)
AirPods Silicone Duo Case ($12; urbanoutfitters.com)
Bath & Body Works Aromatherapy Stress Relief Bundle ($21.88; amazon.com)
$50 and under:
Best Mom Ever Accent Pillow (39.99; nordstrom.com)
Vase Bookends ($45; uncommongoods.com)
Set of 4 Heart Cocottes ($49.99; macys.com)
Pedestal Jewelry Holder ($48; uncommongoods.com)
Cheese & Crackers Serving Board ($48; uncommongoods.com)
Mama Script Ring ($45-$50; nordstrom.com)
Gaiam Yoga Mat in Alterra ($29.99; amazon.com)
Gardener's Tool Seat ($36; uncommongoods.com)
Hand-Woven Stripe Fringe Throw Blanket ($49.99; amazon.com)
Hydro Flask 25-Ounce Wine Bottle ($44.95; nordstrom.com)
Java K-Pod Container - Amazon Dash Replenishment Enabled ($49.99; amazon.com)
Mother's Love Mugs ($38; uncommongoods.com)
Plant Mom Cotton Canvas Apron ($26.99; nordstrom.com)
$150 and under:
Adalyn Espadrille Wedge Sandal ($111.90; nordstrom.com)
Bose SoundLink Bluetooth Speaker ($129; amazon.com)
Caliente Cat Eye Sunglasses ($79; nordstrom.com)
Cashmere & Silk Wrap ($99; nordstrom.com)
Amazing Grace Eau de Parfum Set ($68; nordstrom.com)
Adidas Swift Run Sneaker ($85-$90; nordstrom.com)
CozyChic™ Throw ($147; nordstrom.com)
Jo Malone Orange Blossom Diffuser ($102; nordstrom.com)
Kindle Paperwhite ($129.99; amazon.com)
Lacie Faux Leather Duffle Bag ($89.95; nordstrom.com)
Lee Small Drop Earrings ($60-$65; nordstrom.com)
Personalized Family Tree Serving Bowl ($150; uncommongoods.com)
Personalized Family Tree Serving Bowl ($150; uncommongoods.com)
Wavy Flower Bowls ($55; uncommongoods.com)
$150 and over:
Caroline Small Travel Jewelry Case ($169; nordstrom.com)
Crosley Radio 'Nomad' Turntable ($200; nordstrom.com)
Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker ($159; amazon.com)
Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer + Dyson Styling Set ($399.99; dyson.com)
eufy BoostIQ RoboVac ($224; amazon.com)
Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast-Iron Oven ($383.94; amazon.com)
Longchamp Le Pliage Club Tote ($155; nordstrom.com)
Miracle-Gro Twelve Indoor Growing System ($239.99; amazon.com)
Personalized Family Tree Wall Sculpture ($194; uncommongoods.com)
Vintage Vinyl Bluetooth Speaker (starts at $225; uncommongoods.com)