(CNN) Taiwanese businessman and presidential hopeful Terry Gou has met with US businessman and current President Donald Trump, and received this advice: Being president is a tough job.

Gou, the 68-year-old founder of electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn, is Taiwan's richest man. He met with Trump in the White House in Washington on Wednesday afternoon, the White House confirmed Thursday.

Following the meeting with Trump, Gou made a lengthy post on Facebook where he called Trump an "old friend," adding that they had met for 50 minutes.

"President Trump sent me a signed souvenir -- and even gave me the pen -- and told me that being president was a tough job," Gou wrote . He attached a photo of his White House haul, as well as two hats bearing US and Taiwan flags with the phrase "Make America Great Again."

Gou also posted a number of tourist photos from his Washington trip, showing him posing in the pink cap outside the White House and saluting in front of a statue of former US President Abraham Lincoln.

Read More