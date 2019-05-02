(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:
-- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused Attorney General William Barr of lying to Congress. She characterized it as a crime. Here's what she said.
-- Imagine being stuck on a cruise ship in the far reaches of the Caribbean. Now, imagine the reason is measles. That's what's happening in St. Lucia.
-- Joe Jonas and "Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner got hitched in Las Vegas. We only know because of US DJ Diplo.
-- There could soon be maggots in your sausage, one scientist says. The good news is you may be saving the planet.
-- PepsiCo has backed down from a controversial fight with Indian farmers it accused of illegally growing potatoes it uses for Lay's chips.
-- Blue Origin, the rocket company founded by Jeff Bezos, successfully completed another test launch of its space tourism rocket.
-- Sexual assaults across the US military surged in 2018, according to the Pentagon.
-- Three new photos of the little Princess Charlotte show us she's growing up fast. And you'll never guess who took these incredible shots!