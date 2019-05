(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:

-- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused Attorney General William Barr of lying to Congress. She characterized it as a crime. Here's what she said.

-- Imagine being stuck on a cruise ship in the far reaches of the Caribbean. Now, imagine the reason is measles. That's what's happening in St. Lucia.

-- Joe Jonas and "Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner got hitched in Las Vegas. We only know because of US DJ Diplo.

-- There could soon be maggots in your sausage , one scientist says. The good news is you may be saving the planet.