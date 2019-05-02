Uganda's popstar opposition MP Bobi Wine freed on bail

(CNN) Ugandan politician Bobi Wine was granted bail Thursday after spending several nights in a maximum security prison.

Wine is facing charges of "unlawful procession" for staging a protest over Uganda's controversial social media tax last year.

The pop star MP pleaded not guilty to the charges during a court appearance via digital video link from the Luzira prison.

"I'm confident because indeed it's not me on trial; it's the court itself on trial. I have not committed any crime," Wine said in court.

"I'm only here because I disagree with the political leadership of this country and in particular President Museveni. But my spirit is confident because I'm here not because I've stolen public funds or killed somebody," he added.