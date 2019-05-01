Crocs released a shoe with little fanny packs, because of course they did

(CNN) Crocs know they're ugly, as much as any shoe can know anything. If any shoe were to ever achieve reflexive self-consciousness, it would be a Croc, so that it could marvel in the true depths of its own ... individuality.

And what do popular brands do when they know they have a deep, immovable reputation for making ugly things people love? They lean into it.

Behold the fanny pack Croc, a shoe for the ages. A shoe for our time.

A Very Good Shoe.

This stunning piece of footwear is the collaboration between Crocs and Japanese fashion brand Beams, and yes, that is a little fanny pack there, on the heel.