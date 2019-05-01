A group of teenagers isn't getting confirmed to protest the United Methodist Church's anti-LGBT stance

(CNN) A group of teenagers decided not to stand by and watch as the United Methodist Church voted in favor of anti-LGBT measures.

The confirmation class of 2019 was all set to finally become full members of their church -- the First United Methodist Church in Omaha, Nebraska -- after a year of learning about their faith and exploring their beliefs.

But when it came time to join, the group decided against it.

"We want to be clear that, while we love our congregation, we believe that the United Methodist policies on LGBTQ+ clergy and same sex marriage are immoral," the group wrote in a statement. "We are concerned that if we join at this time, we will be sending a message that we approve of this decision."

The teens object to a February vote that reinforced the church's stance against ordaining gay clergy and performing same-sex weddings. Delegates of the denomination's General Conference voted 438-384 in favor of the policies following several days of dramatic testimony and prayer.

