An early tropical disturbance is heading to Florida

(CNN) The Atlantic hurricane season doesn't officially begin for another month, but a tropical disturbance off Florida is threatening to get things kicked off early this year.

The storm system is over the northwestern Bahamas, bringing showers and thunderstorms to the islands, and is expected to move northwest toward Florida over the next couple of days.

A trough of low pressure over the NW Bahamas has a low chance of becoming a tropical cyclone once it moves over the western Atlantic later this week. Locally heavy rains are possible over portions of the Bahamas and Florida during the next couple of days https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/zamD0rsXGA — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) May 1, 2019

The disturbance forced the National Hurricane Center to put out a special tropical weather outlook Wednesday morning since the forecasting center doesn't begin producing daily tropical outlooks for the Atlantic until the official start of the hurricane season on June 1.

"Some slow development is possible as the disturbance turns northeastward and moves over the western Atlantic," the center said in the outlook, adding that even if the system doesn't become a tropical depression or storm, it would still bring heavy rainfall over the Bahamas and Florida Peninsula.

The National Hurricane Center gave the system a 20% chance to form into a tropical depression or storm over the next five days.

