More than $100K of rims and tires were stolen from a Louisiana car dealership. Police say similar heists have taken place in other states

(CNN) As the manager of a car dealership in Louisiana was opening up the store this weekend, they discovered dozens of vehicles sitting on wooden blocks missing their tires and rims.

In total, 124 tires and rims were stolen on Saturday from the Matt Bowers Chevrolet dealership in Slidell, Louisiana, northeast of New Orleans. The theft, caught on camera, showed two men sneaking on to the property in the early morning hours.

Lug nuts are left scattered on the groung next to the tireless vehicles.

"They defeated locks, alarms, surveillance video, and went as far as to manipulate the exterior lights in the parking lot so they could work in the dark of the night, completely undetected," police said.

The thieves removed tires and rims from a wide range of Chevrolet vehicles, including the Tahoe, Malibu, trucks and smaller SUVs. They loaded the stolen goods onto a U-Haul truck and drove away, leaving the tireless vehicles on wooden blocks.

Slidell police suspect it was a job by a professional ring and said the thieves took approximately $120,000 worth of merchandise.

