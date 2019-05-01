Breaking News

Someone burned beehives in Texas and killed more than half a million bees

By Doug Criss, CNN

Updated 12:49 PM ET, Wed May 1, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A county sheriff&#39;s deputy extinguished the fires after discovering the burning beehives.
A county sheriff's deputy extinguished the fires after discovering the burning beehives.

(CNN)Police want to know who burned dozens of beehives in a town just south of Houston.

One of the beekeepers said the losses are truly staggering.
"We're looking at 500,000 to 600,000 (bees) that have been destroyed out of that environment," Steve Brackmann, who sells beekeeping supplies and queen bees, told CNN affiliate KTRK.
A close up of a burned hive
A close up of a burned hive
The carnage was discovered early Saturday morning by a Brazoria County Sheriff's deputy, who noticed several bee boxes on fire in Alvin, Texas. Some of the boxes had been tossed into a nearby pond. The Brazoria County Beekeepers Association owned the 24 colonies of bees that were on the site.
    "Its bad enough to think in today's world this would happen but dumping them over and then setting fire to them is beyond comprehension," the association wrote in a Facebook post. "Club has offered a reward to lead to conviction and anyone with info please forward it to the sheriffs office."
    Read More
    Brazoria County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000. The beekeepers association is offering a $1,000 reward as well as asking for donations to help it recover from the losses.
    Some of the boxes of beehives were tossed into a pond.
    Some of the boxes of beehives were tossed into a pond.
      Brackmann points out that the loss of the bees has serious consequences for the environment. Populations of bees are declining because of the use of insecticides, he told KTRK, leaving fewer bees to pollinate certain crops.
      "Tomatoes, squash, watermelons, bees pollinate those," he said. "So if bees don't pollinate those, you get zero vegetables, we would see next to nothing in the vegetable stores."