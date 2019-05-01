2 Swarthmore fraternities will disband after documents reveal references to 'rape attic' and racist behavior

(CNN) Two Swarthmore University fraternity chapters say they are closing their doors in response to allegations of racist, misogynistic and homophobic behavior against past members that emerged in recent weeks.

The disturbing accounts were included in documents from 2013 to 2016 that were leaked to two campus publications earlier this month.

One of them, the 117-page "Phi Psi Historical Archive," included rape jokes and racist tropes among the pages of fraternity meeting minutes and scavenger hunt lists.

The documents also included crude descriptions of sexual encounters and hazing and references to another fraternity's "rape attic" and "rape tunnel."

The reports roiled the private Pennsylvania liberal arts college and led students to stage a sit-in at Phi Psi's house. Protesters arrived Saturday with a list of demands, including the dissolution of the Swarthmore chapters of Phi Psi and Delta Upsilon, the other group named in the documents. That fraternity said in a statement that it was not aware of any past members using the terms "rape tunnel" and "rape attic" at any point, despite those terms being attributed to the group in the documents.

