A police officer responded to a noise complaint about a man playing the drums. He sat down and jammed out too

(CNN) When you find a drum set assembled on the street -- or anywhere, really -- don't pass up the opportunity to live out your rock star fantasies. Oklahoma City Police Officer Nate Ross definitely didn't.

Last week, city officers responded to a "loud noise complaint," the police department wrote on Facebook. Ross, who was the first to arrive, found a man playing the drums on a sidewalk.

"He chatted with the man, explaining that they had been called there because someone was complaining that the music was too loud," the department said.

Next, Ross picked up the drum sticks and showed everyone it's done.

"Little did anyone know that officer Ross used to play the drums back in the day," the department said, posting a video a passerby had taken of the officer.

Read More