(CNN) Days after four members of a Sikh family were found shot dead in their Ohio apartment, authorities say they're trying to find out who shot them, and why they were killed.

A family member found the four -- a man and three women -- wounded Sunday night in the apartment in West Chester Township, roughly a 25-mile drive north of Cincinnati, police said.

The man who found them called 911 and told a dispatcher that his wife, mother, father and aunt were down and bleeding.

Police who arrived found the four dead, as well as evidence that someone was preparing food there when they were killed, township Police Chief Joel Herzog told reporters.

The slain man, the Butler County coroner's office said, was Hakiakat Singh Pannag, 59. The three women were Parmjit Kaur, 62; Amarjit Kaur, 58; and Shalinderjit Kaur, 39.

