(CNN) Nearly ten years ago, Najibullah Zazi pleaded guilty to plotting to bomb the New York City subway system. Since then, the al Qaeda-linked defendant has transformed from a would-be terrorist into a highly valuable government witness, providing "extraordinary cooperation" to US investigators, prosecutors disclosed as Zazi is set to be sentenced Thursday in Brooklyn federal court.

Though Zazi's status as a cooperator had been made public, documents filed in court Wednesday marked the first time prosecutors described the extent of his assistance.

Zazi, an Afghanistan native who was living in Colorado, pleaded guilty in 2010 to three charges connected to a plot to bomb the subway around the anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

He agreed several months after he was charged to cooperate with the government, and since then, his assistance has included meeting with the government more than 100 times, prosecutors said in their sentencing submission.

Zazi, they wrote, "provided critical intelligence and unique insight regarding al-Qaeda and its members, provided information that led to terrorism charges against numerous individuals, and testified as a witness in two terrorism trials in the Eastern District of New York, leading to successful criminal prosecutions and convictions."

