Maine moves closer to banning Native American school mascots

(CNN)A bill that would ban Maine public schools, colleges and universities from using Native American mascots is one step closer to becoming law.
The Maine Senate voted 23-10 on Tuesday to pass the measure, which would prohibit schools from "having or adopting a name, symbol or image that depicts or refers to a Native American tribe, individual, custom or tradition and that is used as a mascot, nickname, logo, letterhead or team name of the school."
The Maine House passed the measure last week, and it will go to Gov. Janet Mills after procedural votes in both houses, CNN affiliate WMTW in Portland reported.
Mills signed legislation Friday that replaces Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day.
In March, the school board in Skowhegan, Maine, voted to retire the "Indian" mascot at Skowhegan Area High School after emotional debates in the community. It reportedly was the last high school in the state with a Native American mascot.