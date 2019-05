Maine moves closer to banning Native American school mascots

(CNN) A bill that would ban Maine public schools, colleges and universities from using Native American mascots is one step closer to becoming law.

The Maine Senate voted 23-10 on Tuesday to pass the measure, which would prohibit schools from "having or adopting a name, symbol or image that depicts or refers to a Native American tribe, individual, custom or tradition and that is used as a mascot, nickname, logo, letterhead or team name of the school."