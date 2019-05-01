Iowa's downtown Davenport floods after Mississippi River barrier fails

(CNN) A portion of Davenport still was flooded Wednesday morning, a day after the swollen Mississippi River broke through a temporary barrier in the Iowa city and rushed into downtown, covering streets and surrounding homes and businesses.

With the river at flood stage in several states, Davenport's flooding could portend what other communities downriver could face in the coming days if barriers don't hold.

Tuesday afternoon's breach at Davenport's riverfront turned some downtown streets into a virtual lake, with water coming up to some vehicles' hoods and windshields. Water rushed into a few blocks, city official Kurt Allemeier said.

Fire department crews got into boats and helped ferry people from their surrounded homes and businesses, CNN affiliates WQAD and WHBF reported. In some instances they took residents to their homes to gather belongings, and then brought them back to dry land.

Firefighters walk a rescue boat down West River Drive along the freight house in Davenport on Tuesday, April 30.

Joe Gauthier told WHBF he just happened to be looking out a window from his downtown loft Tuesday when the water started rushing into the streets.

