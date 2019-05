A Georgia woman has been sentenced to death for starving her 10-year-old stepdaughter

(CNN) A Georgia stepmother is set to become the state's only female death row inmate after she was convicted this week of starving her 10-year-old stepdaughter to death.

Tiffany Moss was convicted Monday in the 2013 death of her stepdaughter, Emani Moss, Gwinnett County District Attorney Daniel Porter told CNN.

A jury found Moss guilty of torturing Emani, starving her to death and then, with the help of her husband, Eman, burned the child's body in a trash can, according to CNN affiliate WSB

At the time of her death, Emani weighed just 32 pounds, the average weight of a toddler, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Emani Moss

Moss, 36, showed no reaction when the death sentence was handed down Tuesday, local media inside the courtroom reported.

