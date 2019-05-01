A Georgia woman has been sentenced to death for starving her 10-year-old stepdaughter

(CNN) A Georgia stepmother is set to become the state's only female death row inmate after she was convicted this week of starving her 10-year-old stepdaughter to death.

Tiffany Moss was convicted Monday in the 2013 death of her stepdaughter, Emani Moss, Gwinnett County District Attorney Daniel Porter told CNN.

At the time of her death, Emani weighed just 32 pounds, the average weight of a toddler, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Moss, 36, showed no reaction when the death sentence was handed down Tuesday, local media inside the courtroom reported.

She'll be transferred to state custody within the next 20 days, Porter said.

Eman Moss is currently serving life in prison for the death of his daughter, according to WSB.

Tiffany Moss acted as her own attorney in the case, but offered no defense, called no witnesses and gave no opening nor closing statements, the station reported.

Moss would be just the third woman executed in the state's history, Lori Benoit, a spokeswoman for the Georgia Department of Corrections told CNN.

The first was Lena Baker, an African-American maid who in 1944 was sentenced to death by an all-white, all-male jury for the death of a man she said held her against her will, threatened her life and appeared poised to hit her with a metal bar.

Georgia's parole board posthumously pardoned Baker 60 years after her execution, finding that "it was a grievous error to deny (her) clemency."

The second was Kelly Gissendaner, who was executed in 2015 for conspiring with her boyfriend to have her husband killed in 1997.

Once transferred, Moss will be the only woman on death row in Georgia, according to Benoit.