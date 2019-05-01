Forensic psychiatrist who testified at Bill Cosby's trial will be a prosecution witness at Harvey Weinstein's

(CNN) A forensic psychiatrist who testified for the prosecution in the trial of Bill Cosby will be a witness for the prosecution at Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial scheduled for September.

Barbara Ziv was the prosecution's sexual assault expert last year in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial, testifying as their first witness.

Ziv confirmed to CNN Tuesday she will be a witness for the prosecution in the Weinstein case as well.

The movie mogul, whose downfall sparked Hollywood's #MeToo movement, is accused of raping a woman in a New York hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on another woman at his Manhattan apartment in 2006.

Weinstein is facing five felony charges: two counts of predatory sexual assault, one count of criminal sexual act in the first degree, and one count each of first-degree rape and third-degree rape.

