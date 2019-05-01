Colorado State is cracking down on an annual 'Undie Run' in which students dash around campus in their underwear

(CNN) Streaking: It's a cheeky American collegiate tradition -- and more popular with students than administrators.

For years students at Colorado State University have let off steam before finals by running in underwear and swimsuits in an organized "Undie Run" across campus.

But CSU's dean of students, Jody Donovan, is not a fan. Donovan posted a message last week on the unofficial CSU Undie Run 2019 Facebook page , saying "the university will not allow the 'undie run' to take place this year."

She cited an "atmosphere of public intoxication and behavior that risks personal injury ... and sexual misconduct."

Past participants, particularly women, have reported being groped and sexually assaulted during the run and at after-parties, Donovan said. Members of the community who weren't students had joined in, and gawkers showed up to take photos of runners in bras and panties without their knowledge, keeping them "for their personal use," she added.

