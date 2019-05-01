A giant asteroid named after a god of death will whiz by Earth in 10 years

(CNN) What do we say to the god of death?

"See you in 10 years!"

There's no need to freak out, though. Apophis will miss the Earth by a healthy margin of 19,000 miles. Still, its size and relatively close distance to Earth means its flyby will be a special moment for astronomers and other scientists.

"The Apophis close approach in 2029 will be an incredible opportunity for science," Marina Brozović, a radar scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, said in a NASA release. According to NASA, it's relatively rare for such a large object to pass so close to Earth.

