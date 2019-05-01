Defendant in critical condition after dousing himself with 'noxious substance' in court

London (CNN) A man is in a critical condition after pouring a "noxious substance" over himself while being sentenced in a London criminal court.

Marc Marshall, 54, who had been convicted on fraud charges, is being treated in hospital for "critical" injuries caused by the incident, which happened around midday Monday.

The emergency services were called to Court 10 of the Inner London Crown Court following reports of a serious assault.

In a statement to CNN, the Metropolitan Police Service said: "Officers, London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance attended (and) a male aged in his fifties was found to have doused himself with a noxious substance.

"He has been taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries. His condition is critical."

Read More