(CNN) Kentucky Derby favorite Omaha Beach has been scratched from Saturday's first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown because of a respiratory disease, race organizers said Wednesday on Twitter.

Omaha Beach has an entrapped epiglottis, which according to the horse racing website Equibase is a "condition in which the thin membrane lying below the epiglottis moves up and covers the epiglottis."

The condition is normally treated with surgery.

Omaha Beach won his past three starts, including the Arkansas Derby, while ridden by last year's Triple Crown winning jockey, Mike Smith.

Omaha Beach was a 4-1 favorite when odds were posted Wednesday morning.