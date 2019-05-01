5 key takeaways from William Barr's testimony on the Mueller report

(CNN) In the wake of a bombshell revelation that special counsel Robert Mueller took issue with the way William Barr described his Russia probe's findings, the attorney general came to Capitol Hill to testify about his handling of the 448-page Mueller report in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

I am watching it live and offering key takeaways from the hearing in real time. They're below.

1. Lindsey Graham shows his pro-Trump colors

Graham, the chairman of the Judiciary committee, has stood out over the first two-plus years of Donald Trump's time in the White House for his drastic about-face on the President. The South Carolina senator went from calling Trump a "kook" who was unfit for office during the 2016 GOP primary to being one of the President's biggest advocates and allies in Congress.

Graham kept up his pro-Trump work during his opening statement on Wednesday. He incorrectly said that Mueller asked Barr to make a conclusion about whether or not Trump had obstructed justice in his actions related to the special counsel probe; Mueller did not do that at all -- simply not making a recommendation of his own about Trump and obstruction, noting that the Office of Legal Counsel made clear a sitting president could not be charged.

