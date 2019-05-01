Government watchdogs concerned about vacancies at the top of DHS

Washington (CNN) Current vacancies at the highest levels of the Department of Homeland Security are cause for concern at a department already struggling with management and morale problems, current and former government watchdogs testified on Wednesday.

"In the best of times, DHS is unruly and difficult to manage organization and we are not in the best of times," said former Inspector General John Roth during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing. Vacancies, "particularly those that remain vacant for a long time, cripple the ability of the Department to move forward," wrote Roth in testimony.

A little over three weeks ago, amid the ouster of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, a shakeup in the leadership ranks at DHS left the department with numerous acting officials in top posts and the departure of senior leaders. After the purge in leadership , Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan was tapped to take on the acting secretary role, leaving CBP with an acting leader as well.

"This lack of settled leadership contributes to the significant morale problems that are endemic to DHS components," Roth said in his written testimony.

There are currently acting officials serving in eight positions at DHS that require Senate confirmation, according to the Government Accountability Office.

Read More