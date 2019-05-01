A 16-year-old immigrant boy died in US custody. Officials are investigating

(CNN) An unaccompanied minor who was in the custody of the US Office of Refugee Resettlement has died, officials said.

The 16-year-old boy died Tuesday at a Texas children's hospital where he had been treated for several days in the intensive care unit, according to a written statement from Evelyn Stauffer, spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Human Services' Administration for Children and Families.

"Arrangements were made for the minor's brother and Guatemalan consular officials to visit the minor while he was hospitalized. The family who resides in the home country received frequent updates from hospital staff," Stauffer said. "The cause of death is currently under review and, in accordance with standard ORR policies and procedures, the case will be subject to a full review."

Stauffer's statement, first reported by BuzzFeed , does not identify the boy, specify when he arrived in the United States or state how long he had been in US custody.

He was transferred to an ORR shelter on the evening of April 20, Stauffer said. Before his arrival, no health concerns were observed by CBP clinicians, Stauffer said, and he "did not note any health concerns" when he arrived at the shelter. The next day, Stauffer said, the boy became "noticeably ill including fever, chills and a headache."

