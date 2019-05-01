Wall Street Journal: McKinsey hired to review federal student loan program

Washington (CNN) The Trump administration is retaining the consulting firm McKinsey to assess the federal student loan portfolio as the government weighs selling off some of the debt to private investors, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

A sale is just one of several options the White House is considering to address potential losses on student debt, the paper reported, citing administration officials familiar with the matter.

As the price of college has surged, the federal student loan program has grown to nearly $1.5 trillion. Outstanding student loans now top both credit card and mortgage debt -- raising concerns about whether the Department of Education has the capacity to handle such a large loan portfolio.

Nearly 11% of borrowers who entered repayment in 2015 defaulted on their loans within three years, according to government data. Unlike a mortgage, the federal government lends to students regardless of their potential income as long as they're enrolled in an accredited college.

"I'm not surprised they've reached outside for help understanding the portfolio, but in doing so, it highlights how the Department of Education isn't staffed accordingly to administer the student loans," said Beth Akers, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute who worked on federal student lending policy at the Council of Economic Advisers under President George W. Bush.

Read More