Sasse: 2020 candidates need to know what's 'beyond the pale' with hacked materials

New York (CNN) The Department of Justice should provide "clarity" to 2020 campaigns on laws around campaign staff interactions with foreign officials, Sen. Ben Sasse said Wednesday.

"I think it would be helpful for us to have a shared understanding as we head into the 2020 election, of what campaign operatives should well understand is beyond the pale," the Nebraska Republican said during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with Attorney General William Barr.

Sasse said he believed that he doesn't think "campaigns really understand what the laws are" with receiving or using hacked materials. Sasse offered an example of the Chinese government potentially hacking 2020 candidates and noted that campaigns needed clarity from DOJ on how they should react.

Sasse also asked Barr if campaigns should receive regular counterintelligence briefings about the risk of foreign intelligence services seeking to have influence over candidates and campaigns.

"Absolutely," Barr replied.

