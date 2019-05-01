Roy Moore campaign teases 2020 Senate run and compares him to Kavanaugh

Washington (CNN)Roy Moore, the failed Alabama Senate candidate and former judge, teased a 2020 Senate run in a fundraising email that compares the 2017 accusations against him to the sexual assault allegations levied against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
In an email signed by Moore's wife, Kayla, the campaign makes a plea for funds to go towards "paying legal fees and court filings," and says Moore is "seriously considering another run for the United States Senate!"
A report published by The Washington Post in November 2017 based on interviews with more than 30 people said that Moore pursued relationships with teenagers while he was in his 30s. One woman said she was 14 years old when Moore initiated sexual contact with her. The accusations, in part, contributed to Moore's loss against Sen. Doug Jones in December 2017 for the Senate seat once held by Jeff Sessions.
Leigh Corfman, who said Moore sexually abused her as a 14 year old, sued Moore for statements the campaign made following her interview with the Post. In a counter-suit filed jointly with his wife last year, Moore claimed the women who accused him of sexual assault were part of a political conspiracy. The defendants included three women who made accusations against Moore as well as two other people. The legal battle is still in the courts.
Because Jones won his seat in a special election, he will be up for reelection once again in 2020.
"It was no strange coincidence that only 10 months later these same false and scurrilous tactics would again be used in the midst of a very important Supreme Court nomination process of Brett Kavanaugh in 2018," Moore's wife writes in the email.
Though Kavanaugh was accused by Christine Blasey Ford of sexual assault when the two were in high school, Kavanaugh was not formally charged. Two other women, including Ford, also accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault or misconduct. Despite a bitter confirmation hearing and tumultuous vetting process, Kavanaugh was ultimately successfully confirmed by a narrow majority to the Supreme Court. He denied the allegations.
Moore's life following his losing bid for Senate has been litigious. In July 2018, Moore sued a Democratic-aligned super PAC for defamation, claiming that campaign ads that ran during the special election race damaged his reputation. And in September of 2018, Moore filed a multimillion dollar lawsuit against comedian Sacha Baron Cohen after he fell for a prank on the actor's TV show months after his campaign ended. Though Moore dropped the defamation lawsuit against the super PAC, his lawsuit against Cohen still remains in the courts.
Before running for office, Moore was suspended twice from the Alabama Supreme Court.