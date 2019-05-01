Roy Moore campaign teases 2020 Senate run and compares him to Kavanaugh

Washington (CNN) Roy Moore, the failed Alabama Senate candidate and former judge, teased a 2020 Senate run in a fundraising email that compares the 2017 accusations against him to the sexual assault allegations levied against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

In an email signed by Moore's wife, Kayla, the campaign makes a plea for funds to go towards "paying legal fees and court filings," and says Moore is "seriously considering another run for the United States Senate!"

Leigh Corfman, who said Moore sexually abused her as a 14 year old, sued Moore for statements the campaign made following her interview with the Post. In a counter-suit filed jointly with his wife last year, Moore claimed the women who accused him of sexual assault were part of a political conspiracy. The defendants included three women who made accusations against Moore as well as two other people. The legal battle is still in the courts.

Because Jones won his seat in a special election, he will be up for reelection once again in 2020.