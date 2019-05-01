Washington (CNN) Former FBI Director James Comey will take questions at a town hall next Thursday moderated by CNN's Anderson Cooper.

The town hall will air at 8 p.m. ET May 9, from Washington, DC.

The town hall will be held exactly two years to the day after President Donald Trump fired Comey, citing Comey's handling of the probe into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server.

Comey was overwhelmingly confirmed by the Senate as FBI director in July 2013 with a 93-1 vote, and served until his firing on May 9, 2017.

