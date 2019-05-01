Washington (CNN)Former FBI Director James Comey will take questions at a town hall next Thursday moderated by CNN's Anderson Cooper.
The town hall will air at 8 p.m. ET May 9, from Washington, DC.
The town hall will be held exactly two years to the day after President Donald Trump fired Comey, citing Comey's handling of the probe into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server.
Comey was overwhelmingly confirmed by the Senate as FBI director in July 2013 with a 93-1 vote, and served until his firing on May 9, 2017.
On Wednesday, Comey penned an op-ed in The New York Times saying Trump's appointees sometimes make "compromises" to survive their boss.
Comey wrote people had asked him "what happened" to people like Attorney General William Barr, who Comey previously said deserved "the benefit of the doubt" ahead of the release of the redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report.
His op-ed published the same day Barr was grilled during a Senate hearing about his handling of the Mueller report.
"Trump eats your soul in small bites," Comey wrote.
Comey has been a harsh critic of Trump, and said at a previous CNN town hall, "I don't believe he is morally fit to be president of the United States."
In October 2016, less than two weeks before the 2016 presidential election, Comey announced the FBI would investigate more emails potentially related to Clinton's private server. Clinton later said she believes the decision cost her the presidential election.