CEOs are in the spotlight. To succeed, they need to be real

James R. Bailey is a professor of leadership at the George Washington University School of Business and a Fellow in the Centre for Management Development, London Business School. Sarah Kellogg is a Washington, D.C.-based writer and columnist who follows business, politics, organizational behavior and urban culture. The opinions expressed in this commentary are their own.

(CNN) At this week's Milken Institute Global Conference, CEOs from five of the world's most respected companies discussed how to navigate a changing world filled with volatility and uncertainty.

The executives represented companies that are not the hothouse disruptors of the technology industry, but some of the world's largest corporate titans — EY, Goldman Sachs, General Mills, Siemens USA and Viacom. And that's what made these CEO's responses all the more interesting.

While young companies are born and raised to embrace disruption, how these more established corporations respond to change is a powerful tale of social and economic evolution.

What became abundantly clear is that today's top executives feel the need to be more responsive and authentic to investors, employees and the public than ever before. This is happening at a time when they are addressing any number of issues, whether it be privacy, climate change, income inequality, diversity or technological advances.

"What's different about the world today is that, in the past, you could have a different message for investors, people who cared about the environment or your employees," Jeffrey L. Harmening, chairman of the board and CEO of General Mills, told the conference. "Today, the message has to be clear and be the same, and it has to be delivered in a voice that is uniquely my own."