Journalists in danger now have a growing coalition of support

New York (CNN Business) In India, Aasif Sultan is behind bars on anti-state charges for his coverage of the conflict in Kashmir. In South Sudan, editor Anna Nimiriano is fighting to protect her publication — the Juba Monitor — and is under constant threat of imprisonment from the government. And in Myanmar, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo are still in jail for violating the country's official secrets act, a charge that Reuters says is baseless.

These are three cases on the One Free Press Coalition's "10 Most Urgent" list, alerting the public to journalists in peril.

On Wednesday the coalition came out with a new list and doubled the number of news organizations that are members.

The members want to make sure that "people don't forget" about these cases, said Randall Lane, the top editor of Forbes magazine. "That's probably the most powerful thing we can do, is remind the entire world that these injustices continue to happen."

Lane jump-started the idea for the coalition at a World Economic Forum meeting in January. Speaking with Brian Stelter on this week's "Reliable Sources" podcast, he recalled speaking with editors at other media companies and saying "the collective audience in this room has got to be approaching a billion people. Why don't we just all commit to get behind this together as a coalition once a month, and shine a spotlight on the most egregious cases?"

