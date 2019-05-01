16 dead in suspected Maoist attack on police convoy in India

New Delhi, India (CNN) At least 15 police personnel and one civilian were killed in a suspected Maoist insurgent attack in the west-central state of Maharashtra on Wednesday, according to Indian officials.

The men were traveling in convoy to provide reinforcement to a police post in the Gadchiroli district when a landmine detonated, killing all 16 men, including the driver.

Police have blamed the blast on Naxal militants known to be active in the region. In a press conference on Wednesday, the Director General of Police, Subodh Jaiswal said the insurgents "want to overthrow the state established by the constitution of India."

"We are very firm in our belief that they need to be dealt with the full power of the state behind us."

Militant attacks in several states, including Maharashtra, Odisha and Chhattisgarh, where the rebel movement still has traction, are common.

