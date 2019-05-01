Potential antidote discovered for world's most venomous sea creature, the box jellyfish

(CNN) Researchers at the University of Sydney say they have discovered a potential antidote for the sting of the world's most venomous sea creature: the Australian box jellyfish.

The jellyfish has about 60 tentacles that can grow up to 3 meters (almost 10 feet). They live mainly in coastal waters around the north and west of Australia and the Philippines, according to the university's press release.

Each tentacle has millions of microscopic hooks filled with venom, and the jellyfish carries enough venom to kill more than 60 humans, the university said. Associate Professor Greg Neely, one of the study's authors, said no other animal carries that amount of venom.

The venom can cause tissue necrosis, extreme pain, cardiac arrest and death within minutes after severe exposure. If it doesn't kill, the venom can cause excruciating pain.

The research team used the gene-editing technique known as CRISPR to identify how the venom kills human cells.

