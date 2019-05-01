An amputee says he was left 'crawling across the floor' after airline security confiscated his scooter batteries

(CNN) A Canadian amputee is petitioning to have his case heard by the Canadian Human Rights Commission after officials at a Calgary airport confiscated the batteries needed to power his portable scooter, according to CNN affiliate CBC.

Stearn Hodge lost his left arm and right leg in a workplace accident in 1984 and uses a scooter powered by lithium batteries to get around. He can wear a prosthetic leg, but not for long because of the risk of infection, according to the outlet.

In 2017, Hodge was traveling to Tulsa, Oklahoma with his wife for their 43rd wedding anniversary when a security agent at the Calgary International Airport and a representative from United Airlines told him it was unsafe to fly with his scooter's $2,000 battery and its spare.

Hodge was prepared and presented documents he'd printed from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), that said that while there is a risk of fire hazard with Lithium-ion batteries, the association's global standards make exceptions for the medical devices of travelers with disabilities if the airlines gives prior approval, the outlet reported.

He had that approval, he told CBC.

