Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas suffers heart attack

(CNN) Porto's Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas is in hospital after suffering a heart attack at the club's training center.

"Iker Casillas suffered an acute myocardial infarction during morning practice this Wednesday, at the PortoGaia Sports Formation and Training Centre, in Olival," Porto said in a statement sent to CNN.

"The work session was promptly interrupted so that assistance could be given to the FC Porto goalkeeper, who is at this moment at the CUP Porto Hospital. Casillas is fine, stable and with his cardiac problem resolved."

Casillas won the World Cup with Spain in 2010 and spent 16 seasons with La Liga giant Real Madrid, winning three Champions League titles and five La Liga crowns.

