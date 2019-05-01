London (CNN) A scout leader in England has resigned after members of his troop were found to be distributing political campaign leaflets.

The unidentified leader stepped down after a complaint was sent to Lincolnshire Scouts about the 1st Marshchapel Scout Group delivering information for Conservative Party candidates in the local elections, which take place on Thursday.

Several other volunteers for the troop in eastern England have now also resigned, a spokesman for the Scout Association said in a statement.

The leaflets were promoting candidates Paul Rickett and Daniel McNally, who are both campaigning for spots on the East Lindsey District Council.

Adventurer Bear Grylls is Chief Ambassador for the global scout movement.

Reports in the British media suggest the children were enlisted in exchange for the chance to rent an allotment space for a year. They planned to grow vegetables on the plot, which would help run a soup kitchen, Sky News reported.