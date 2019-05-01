French police fire tear gas at Paris May Day protesters

Paris (CNN) French authorities have fired tear gas at crowds as violent scuffles with May Day protesters broke out in Paris on Wednesday.

Thousands of Parisians typically join the annual demonstrations, held to mark International Workers' Day on May 1 which is observed around the globe.

Pandemonium broke out in the Montparnasse area of the French capital where scores of demonstrators gathered en masse before the parade had started.

CNN saw one male protester get injured before being helped away, while others threw rocks and other objects at police.

Some in the crowd wore the hi-vis jackets of the "yellow vest" movement that has staged months of furious demonstrations against the government of President Emmanuel Macron. Others donned helmets and gas masks.

