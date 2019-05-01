Neptune needs a hero in 'Veronica Mars' teaser trailer

(CNN) Neptune needs "Veronica Mars" to save its Spring Break in the just-released teaser trailer for the Hulu revival.

Per a synopsis, the titular heroine is called into action when spring breakers start getting murdered and the bad press begins to pose an economic threat to the seaside town's tourist industry.

In the one-minute sneak peek that debuted on Wednesday, Mars, after taking down a would-be mugger like it's no big deal, begins following the trail of her case with the help of her trusty camera and falls into other old habits, namely the arms of Logan Echolls (Jason Dohring).

"Mystery. Parties. Scandal. Corruption. Season 4's gonna be the most explosive one yet," Bell teased on