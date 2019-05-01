Rick Schroder arrested for domestic violence

(CNN) Rick Schroder has been arrested for the second time in 30 days for domestic violence, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff (LACS).

The actor, best known for his TV roles on "Silver Spoons" and "NYPD Blue," is currently in custody after being arrested for domestic violence, according to a statement obtained by CNN from Sheriff's officials.

Schroder, 49, was in a physical altercation with an adult woman at his residence in Topanga. She declined medical treatment, officials said in their statement.

A similar incident involving the same victim took place on April 2 at Schroder's house, according to LACS.

It is not yet clear what charges Schroder could face.

