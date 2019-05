(CNN) Geto Boys co-founder Bushwick Bill is battling stage stage 4 pancreatic cancer .

Bill told TMZ that he was diagnosed in February.

He said that he has been undergoing chemotherapy, but his prognosis is unclear.

"And I was like, stage 4? I have been getting tested for a mass but it was benign," Bill told TMZ. "So, I am like could it be cancer? I was told it is mass with no purpose. So to find out, and pancreatic cancer is undetected until it's in the fourth or fifth stage."