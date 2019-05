(CNN) Tears, hugs and speeches were plentiful on Tuesday night as the cast of "The Big Bang Theory" took their final bow at the last live taping of their long-running sitcom.

The feeling inside the stage where the comedy has made its home on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank was much like that of the last day of high school. Emotions were flowing as the cast and crew finished making 279 episodes of television together.