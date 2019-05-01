Thai king announces his marriage ahead of coronation

Bangkok, Thailand (CNN) Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun revealed he has wed his royal consort General Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Aydhaya and declared her queen just days before his coronation.

A royal statement released Wednesday said the 66-year-old monarch "has decided to promote General Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Aydhaya, his royal consort, to become Queen Suthida and she will hold royal title and status as part of the royal family."

The statement added that the king "performed a royal wedding ceremony with General Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Aydhaya in accordance to law and royal traditions in a full and righteous manner."

Motorbike taxi drivers wait for passengers near a portrait of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn in Bangkok on Wednesday.

His coronation is set to take place on Saturday, with celebrations expected to last throughout the weekend until the following Monday.

