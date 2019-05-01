Thai king announces his marriage ahead of coronation

Bangkok, Thailand (CNN)Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun revealed he has wed his royal consort General Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Aydhaya and declared her queen just days before his coronation.
A royal statement released Wednesday said the 66-year-old monarch "has decided to promote General Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Aydhaya, his royal consort, to become Queen Suthida and she will hold royal title and status as part of the royal family."
The statement added that the king "performed a royal wedding ceremony with General Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Aydhaya in accordance to law and royal traditions in a full and righteous manner."
Vajiralongkorn assumed the throne following the death of his father in 2016, becoming King Rama X. He is the 10th member of the Chakri dynasty, which has ruled Thailand since Rama I took the throne in 1782.
His coronation is set to take place on Saturday, with celebrations expected to last throughout the weekend until the following Monday.
This is the fourth marriage for Vajiralongkorn. He was previously married to Soamsawali Kitiyakara in 1977, Yuvadhida Polpraserth in 1994 and Srirasmi Suwadee in 2001. He has two daughters and five sons, only one of whom is officially recognized as a prince.