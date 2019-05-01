In pictures: Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito ascends to the throne as new era begins
Updated 5:05 AM ET, Wed May 1, 2019
Japan's new emperor, Naruhito, has formally ascended to the Chrysanthemum Throne, replacing his father, Akihito, who had abdicated a day earlier.
The sun came out for a morning ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo as Naruhito became the 126th Emperor of Japan, the latest in an unbroken line that stretches back 14 centuries.
During the special ritual in the palace's Matsu-no-Ma state room, an almost exclusively male audience saw Naruhito, 59, take possession of royal regalia and seals, including a sacred sword, that offers ceremonial proof of his ascension.