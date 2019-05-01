In pictures: Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito ascends to the throne as new era begins

Breaking News
Updated 5:05 AM ET, Wed May 1, 2019

Japan's new emperor, Naruhito, has formally ascended to the Chrysanthemum Throne, replacing his father, Akihito, who had abdicated a day earlier.

The sun came out for a morning ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo as Naruhito became the 126th Emperor of Japan, the latest in an unbroken line that stretches back 14 centuries.

During the special ritual in the palace's Matsu-no-Ma state room, an almost exclusively male audience saw Naruhito, 59, take possession of royal regalia and seals, including a sacred sword, that offers ceremonial proof of his ascension.

Japanese Emperor Naruhito, standing on a dais, inherits the imperial regalia.
Pool/Kyodo via AP
People bow toward the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Wednesday as they wait for the new Emperor to ascend to the Chrysanthemum Throne.
Eugene Hoshiko/AP
Naruhito and Crown Prince Akishino attend the coronation ceremony.
Japan Pool/AP
People receive Japanese sake to celebrate the change of an era at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo.
Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images
Stamps postmarked May 1, the first day of Reiwa, Japan's new imperial era.
Kyodo News via Getty Images
Sumo wrestlers create the characters for Japan's new imperial era, "Reiwa" at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan.
Kyodo News via Getty Images
People gather to see the new Emperor leaving the Imperial Palace after attending a ceremony for succession to the Chrysanthemum Throne.
The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images
People take pictures as the Japanese royal family leaves the Imperial Palace.
Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters
Empress Masako arrives at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.
Toshifumi Kitamura/AFP/Getty Images
Shinzo Abe, Japan's prime minister and his wife Akie bow as they arrive for Emperor Naruhito's ascension ceremony.
Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Japan's new Emperor Naruhito, followed by new Empress Masako, Crown Prince and Crown Princess Akishino, walks to make his first address during a ritual after succeeding his father Akihito at Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Japan Pool/AP
Naruhito, accompanied by his wife Masako and brother Akishino, delivers his first speech after his ascension to the throne.
Pool/Kyodo News via Getty Images
The motorcade of Japan's new Emperor Naruhito, leaves the Imperial Palace in Tokyo after attending his imperial rituals. Emperor Naruhito inherited Imperial regalia and seals as proof of his succession and pledged in his first public address Wednesday to follow his father's example in devoting himself to peace and staying close to the people.
Takuya Inaba/Kyodo via AP
Shinto priests recite religious passages before entering the Meiji Shrine's main building for a ceremony to report the enthronement of the new emperor to the royal family's ancestors.
Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images
Shinto priests walk towards the Meiji Shrine's main building to conduct a festive ceremony to report the enthronement of the new emperor to the royal family's ancestors.
Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images
A girl hold calligraphy reading "Reiwa," the name of the new Imperial era.
The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images
People gather to see the new Emperor as he leaves the Imperial Palace.
The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images
New Emperor Naruhito waves to well-wishers.
The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images
Naruhito leaves the Imperial Palace after the ceremonies elevating him to Emperor.
Eugene Hoshiko/AP
Emperor Naruhito's motorcade drives past crowds of past well-wishers after attending imperial rituals at the Imperial Palace.
Takuya Inaba/Kyodo News via AP