(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:

-- Attorney General William Barr had his first public testimony since the release of the redacted Mueller report. Here's what you need to know

-- Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has been sentenced to 50 weeks in a British prison after he was found guilty of violating his bail conditions.

-- A former real estate president and his wife pleaded guilty for using their wealth to get their children into prominent universities as part of the college admissions scandal . A dozen other parents, including actress Felicity Huffman, will also formally enter guilty pleas this month.